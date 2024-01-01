req.hash_always_miss

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inrecv

Forces the request to be treated as a cache miss regardless of whether we have a copy of the object in cache.

Setting this in vcl_recv differs from return(pass) in that Request collapsing is performed when "Always miss" is set, allowing simultaneous requests for the same object to be collapsed into a single request to origin. In contrast, when using pass mode, request collapsing is disabled.

When enabled, this mode also makes stale objects unusable, thereby disabling the effects of the stale-while-revalidate and stale-if-error Cache-Control directives.

