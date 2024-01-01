  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client request

req.hash_always_miss

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inrecv

Forces the request to be treated as a cache miss regardless of whether we have a copy of the object in cache.

Setting this in vcl_recv differs from return(pass) in that Request collapsing is performed when "Always miss" is set, allowing simultaneous requests for the same object to be collapsed into a single request to origin. In contrast, when using pass mode, request collapsing is disabled.

When enabled, this mode also makes stale objects unusable, thereby disabling the effects of the stale-while-revalidate and stale-if-error Cache-Control directives.

Try it out

req.hash_always_miss is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Early expiry of cached objects

Cached a large number of objects for too long and want to update and shorten their TTLs.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024