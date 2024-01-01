req.hash_always_miss
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inrecv
Forces the request to be treated as a cache miss regardless of whether we have a copy of the object in cache.
Setting this in
vcl_recv differs from
return(pass) in that Request collapsing is performed when "Always miss" is set, allowing simultaneous requests for the same object to be collapsed into a single request to origin. In contrast, when using pass mode, request collapsing is disabled.
When enabled, this mode also makes stale objects unusable, thereby disabling the effects of the
stale-while-revalidate and
stale-if-error
Cache-Control directives.
Try it out
req.hash_always_miss is used in the following code examples.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Early expiry of cached objects
Cached a large number of objects for too long and want to update and shorten their TTLs.
