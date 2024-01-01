req.hash_ignore_busy

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inrecv

When there is more than one simultaneous cache miss for an object, Fastly will normally put all but one of those requests in a queue. Thus, only one cache miss causes an origin fetch and the rest wait for that response, a process known as request collapsing.

req.hash_ignore_busy overrides this behavior and forces all requests to behave independently. Enabling this may cause a large increase in origin traffic when objects are not in cache.

When enabled, this mode also makes stale objects unusable, thereby disabling the effects of the stale-while-revalidate and stale-if-error Cache-Control directives.

Try it out

