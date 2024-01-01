  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client request

fastly_info.h2.is_push

BOOL, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

Whether or not this request was a server-initiated request generated to create an HTTP/2 Server-pushed response. Returns a boolean value.

