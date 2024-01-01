time.start.msec
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The time the request started in milliseconds since the Unix Epoch, after TLS termination.
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The time the request started in milliseconds since the Unix Epoch, after TLS termination.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)