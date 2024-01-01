req.proto
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
HTTP protocol version in use for this request. For example
HTTP/1.1.
IMPORTANT: Use of the data exposed by this variable could, in some cases, introduce ossification risk to the internet.
