Integrations introduction
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
You can set up external channels or integrations to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. There are two types of integrations:
corp (account) integrations: notify you about activity within your corp (account), including changes to users, sites (workspaces), and settings. Only Owners can create and modify these integrations.Corp-level (account-level) integrations are not supported on the Essential platform.
site (workspace) integrations: notify you about activity within specific sites (workspaces), such as IP flagging events, changes to custom rules, and changes to site-level settings (workspace-level settings).
Setting up integrations
To set up an integration, follow the instructions for the relevant integration:
|Integration
|Corp (account)
|Site (workspace)
|Cisco Threat Response / SecureX
|✔
|Datadog
|✔
|Generic Webhooks
|✔
|HashiCorp Vault
|✔
|JIRA
|✔
|Mailing List
|✔
|✔
|Microsoft Teams
|✔
|✔
|OpsGenie
|✔
|PagerDuty
|✔
|Slack
|✔
|✔
|Splunk On-Call
|✔
|Sumo Logic
|✔
Testing integrations
After you set up an integration, you can send a test message to the external channel by completing the following steps:
- Corp (account) integration
- Site (workspace) integration
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.
Deleting integrations
To delete an integration, complete the following steps:
- Corp (account) integration
- Site (workspace) integration
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Remove corp integration.