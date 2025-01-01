  1. Home
Integrations introduction

This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

You can set up external channels or integrations to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. There are two types of integrations:

  • corp (account) integrations: notify you about activity within your corp (account), including changes to users, sites (workspaces), and settings. Only Owners can create and modify these integrations.

    Corp-level (account-level) integrations are not supported on the Essential platform.

  • site (workspace) integrations: notify you about activity within specific sites (workspaces), such as IP flagging events, changes to custom rules, and changes to site-level settings (workspace-level settings).

Setting up integrations

To set up an integration, follow the instructions for the relevant integration:

IntegrationCorp (account)Site (workspace)
Cisco Threat Response / SecureX
Datadog
Generic Webhooks
HashiCorp Vault
JIRA
Mailing List
Microsoft Teams
OpsGenie
PagerDuty
Slack
Splunk On-Call
Sumo Logic

Testing integrations

After you set up an integration, you can send a test message to the external channel by completing the following steps:

  1. Corp (account) integration
  2. Site (workspace) integration

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations

To delete an integration, complete the following steps:

  1. Corp (account) integration
  2. Site (workspace) integration

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Remove corp integration.

