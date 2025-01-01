Jira
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
Our JIRA issue integration creates an issue when IP addresses are flagged on the Next-Gen WAF.
Adding a JIRA issue integration
JIRA issue integrations are configured per project.
- Create a new user in JIRA for the integration to use.
- Create an API token for that user.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Jira Issue integration.
- In the Host field, enter the URL of your JIRA instance.
- In the Username field, enter the username you created in JIRA.
- In the API Token field, enter the API token you created in JIRA.
- In the Project Key field, enter the key of the JIRA project to create new issues in.
- In the Issue Type field, enter the type of issue that should be created.
Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
flag
|An IP address was flagged
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered