PagerDuty
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
Our PagerDuty issue integration creates an incident when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address.
Adding a PagerDuty integration
PagerDuty issue integrations are configured per project.
- Create a new service in PagerDuty selecting Use Our API Directly from the Integration Type menu.
- Copy the newly created Service API Key.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the PagerDuty Trigger integration.
- In the Service API Key field, enter the Service API Key created in PagerDuty.
Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
flag
|An IP was address flagged
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered