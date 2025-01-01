  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Using the Next-Gen WAF
  5. Integrations

Sumo Logic

This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

The generic webhook integration enables you to export notifications for certain activity on Signal Sciences directly to Sumo Logic.

Integrating with Sumo Logic

  1. Create a new hosted collector in Sumo Logic.

  2. Add an HTTP Logs and Metrics Source to the new hosted collector.

    • Copy the HTTP Source Address for later use when setting up the generic webhook integration.

  3. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  4. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  5. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.

  6. Click Add site integration.

  7. Select the Generic Webhook integration.

  8. In the Webhook URL field, enter a URL to receive the notifications at.

  9. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.

  10. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

Activity typeDescriptionPayload
siteDisplayNameChangedThe display name of a site (also known as workspace) was changed
siteNameChangedThe short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChangedThe agent mode (Blocking, Not Blocking, Off) was changedGet site by name
agentAnonModeChangedThe agent IP anonymization mode was changedGet site by name
flagAn IP address was flaggedGet event by ID
expireFlagAn IP address flag was manually expiredList events
createCustomRedactionA custom redaction was createdCreate a custom redaction
removeCustomRedactionA custom redaction was removedRemove a custom redaction
updateCustomRedactionA custom redaction was updatedUpdate a custom redaction
customTagCreatedA custom signal was created
customTagUpdatedA custom signal was updated
customTagDeletedA custom signal was removed
customAlertCreatedA custom alert was createdCreate a custom alert
customAlertUpdatedA custom alert was updatedUpdate a custom alert
customAlertDeletedA custom alert was removedRemove a custom alert
detectionCreatedA templated rule was created
detectionUpdatedA templated rule was updated
detectionDeletedA templated rule was removed
listCreatedA list was createdCreate a list
listUpdatedA list was updatedUpdate a list
listDeletedA list was removedRemove a list
ruleCreatedA request rule was created
ruleUpdatedA request rule was updated
ruleDeletedA request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreatedA custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdatedA custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardResetA custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeletedA custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreatedA custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdatedA custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeletedA custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered

Related content

Fastly
© Fastly 2025