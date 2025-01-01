Sumo Logic
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
The generic webhook integration enables you to export notifications for certain activity on Signal Sciences directly to Sumo Logic.
Integrating with Sumo Logic
Add an HTTP Logs and Metrics Source to the new hosted collector.
- Copy the HTTP Source Address for later use when setting up the generic webhook integration.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
Click Add site integration.
Select the Generic Webhook integration.
In the Webhook URL field, enter a URL to receive the notifications at.
Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
Click Create site integration.
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
|Payload
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a site (also known as workspace) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode (
Blocking,
Not Blocking,
Off) was changed
|Get site by name
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
|Get site by name
flag
|An IP address was flagged
|Get event by ID
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
|List events
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
|Create a custom redaction
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
|Remove a custom redaction
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
|Update a custom redaction
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
|Create a custom alert
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
|Update a custom alert
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
|Remove a custom alert
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
|Create a list
listUpdated
|A list was updated
|Update a list
listDeleted
|A list was removed
|Remove a list
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered