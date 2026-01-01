fastly service logging/azureblob/create
Create an Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly service logging/azureblob/create --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--account-name
|No
|The unique Azure Blob Storage namespace in which your data objects are stored
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--compression-codec
|No
|The codec used for compression of your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. If the specified codec is "gzip", gzip_level will default to 3. To specify a different level, leave compression_codec blank and explicitly set the level using gzip_level. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
--container
|No
|The name of the Azure Blob Storage container in which to store logs
--file-max-bytes
|No
|The maximum size of a log file in bytes
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--gzip-level
|No
|What level of GZIP encoding to have when dumping logs (default 0, no compression)
--message-type
|No
|How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank
--name
|No
|The name of the Azure Blob Storage logging object. Used as a primary key for API access
--path
|No
|The path to upload logs to
--period
|No
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds, default 3600)
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--processing-region
|No
|The region where logs will be processed before streaming to Azure Blob Storage. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--public-key
|No
|A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--sas-token
|No
|The Azure shared access signature providing write access to the blob service objects. Be sure to update your token before it expires or the logging functionality will not work
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--timestamp-format
|No
|strftime specified timestamp formatting (default "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S.000")
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging