fastly service logging/openstack/create

-- name No The name of the OpenStack logging object. Used as a primary key for API access

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- access-key No Your OpenStack account access key

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- bucket No The name of your OpenStack container

-- compression-codec No The codec used for compression of your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. If the specified codec is "gzip", gzip_level will default to 3. To specify a different level, leave compression_codec blank and explicitly set the level using gzip_level. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- gzip-level No What level of GZIP encoding to have when dumping logs (default 0, no compression)

-- message-type No How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank

-- path No The path to upload logs to

-- period No How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds, default 3600)

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- public-key No A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk

-- processing-region No The region where logs will be processed before streaming to OpenStack. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- timestamp-format No strftime specified timestamp formatting (default "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S.000")

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- url No Your OpenStack auth url