  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Setup and configuration

Edge WAF deployment

These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Getting started
If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service , you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an…

Read more »
How it works
The Edge WAF hosts the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly’s Edge Cloud platform via our global network of POPs and integrates with our caching layer…

Read more »
Fastly control panel
These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Fastly control panel.

Read more »
Next-Gen WAF control panel
These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025