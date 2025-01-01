Edge WAF deployment
These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service , you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an…
The Edge WAF hosts the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly’s Edge Cloud platform via our global network of POPs and integrates with our caching layer…
These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Fastly control panel.
These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
