Agent management
These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.
For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace…
Agent versions have a two year support cycle with versions older than two years being retired or deprecated on a quarterly cadence. Retiring…
The Next-Gen WAF agent requires computational resources to properly function. When setting up and testing your deployment, you must allocate…
The Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is a small process that provides the interface between your web server…
This guide explains how to install the Next-Gen WAF agent by adding the package repository, installing and configuring the agent package…
With agent alerts, you can be notified via your configured integrations when defined threshold conditions for agents are reached…
Our Agent package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system. Limitations…
