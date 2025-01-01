PaaS deployment
These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.
Fastly's Next-Gen WAF supports any Lambda function on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Our Lambda extension acts as an HTTP proxy between the AWS…
The Azure site extension adds the Next-Gen WAF to any IIS web application hosted on Azure App Service. The Azure site extension downloads…
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with Heroku . The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks…
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with IBM Cloud application runtimes . The installation process is compatible with any of the…
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform . Installation Installing the Next-Gen WAF module and…
About Platform as a Service (PaaS) The Next-Gen WAF agent can be easily deployed by the PaaS platforms listed below. The installation…
You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF product within your VMware Tanzu Application Service by installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker…
