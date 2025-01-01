  1. Home
PaaS deployment

These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

AWS Lambda
Fastly's Next-Gen WAF supports any Lambda function on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Our Lambda extension acts as an HTTP proxy between the AWS…

Azure App Service Site Extension
The Azure site extension adds the Next-Gen WAF to any IIS web application hosted on Azure App Service. The Azure site extension downloads…

Heroku installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with Heroku . The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks…

IBM Cloud installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with IBM Cloud application runtimes . The installation process is compatible with any of the…

OpenShift installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform . Installation Installing the Next-Gen WAF module and…

PaaS overview
About Platform as a Service (PaaS) The Next-Gen WAF agent can be easily deployed by the PaaS platforms listed below. The installation…

VMware Tanzu installation
You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF product within your VMware Tanzu Application Service by installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker…

