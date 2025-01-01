Module-agent deployment
These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.
The Core WAF deployment method includes both module-agent and agent-only deployment options. With a module-agent deployment, you're…
Requirements .NET Core 2.1 or later. Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for your platform (e.g., Linux or Windows). Check out…
Requirements .NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher. Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for Windows. This will ensure the…
Download and install prerequisites The Golang module requires two prerequisite packages to be installed: MessagePack Code Generator and…
Requirements HAProxy 1.7 or higher Lua module enabled on host Next-Gen WAF agent Installation Follow these steps to install the HAProxy…
Stream Processing Offload Engine ( SPOE ) enables HAProxy to send traffic to external programs for out-of-band processing. The HAProxy SPOE…
Limitations and considerations To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS): IHS must be installed in /opt/IBM/HTTPServer . If IHS is installed in…
Requirements Windows Server 2016 (Windows 10) or higher (64-bit) IIS 10 or higher Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for…
The Kong plugin is a feature of the NGINX module, which allows it to function as a Kong plugin. Accordingly, the process for installing the…
We provide the ability to configure the Next-Gen WAF module. The following attributes are set by default, but may need to be modified to…
The Next-Gen WAF Node.js module is compatible with Node 0.10 through 18.X. All dependencies are specified in the npm-shrinkwrap.json file…
Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides a mechanism for supporting access control security…
Agent or module is not detected When the module and agent have been successfully installed you will be able to see them reporting within the…
These articles describe how to install the Apache module.
These articles describe how to install the Java module.
These articles describe how to install the NGINX module.
