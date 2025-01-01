  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Using the Next-Gen WAF
  5. Integrations

Mailing list

This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

Our mailing list integration allows you to receive email notifications for certain activity on the Next-Gen WAF.

Adding a mailing list integration

Corp integration (account integration)

Only Owners can create, edit, and delete corp integrations (also known as account integrations).

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click Add corp integration.
  4. Select the Mailing List integration.
  5. In the Email address field, enter the email address or alias to send alerts to.

  6. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.

  7. Click Create corp integration.

Site integration (workspace integration)

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
  4. Click Add site integration.
  5. Select the Mailing List integration.
  6. In the Email address field, enter the email address or alias to send alerts to.

  7. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.

  8. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

Corp (Account)

Activity typeDescription
releaseCreatedNew release notifications
featureAnnouncementNew feature announcements
corpUpdatedAccount timeout setting updated
newSiteA new site (workspace) was created
deleteSiteA site (workspace) was deleted
enableSSOSSO was enabled for the corp (account)
disableSSOSSO was disabled for the corp (account)
corpUserInvitedA user was invited
corpUserReinvitedA user was reinvited
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
customTagCreatedA custom signal created
customTagDeletedA custom signal updated
customTagUpdatedA custom signal removed
userAddedToCorpA user was added to the corp (account)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabledA user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabledA user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdatedA user updated 2FA secret
userRegisteredA user was registered
userRemovedCorpA user was removed from the corp (account)
userUpdatedA user was updated
userUndeliverableA user's email address bounced
userUpdatePasswordA user updated their password
accessTokenCreatedAn API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeletedAn API Access Token was deleted

Site (workspace)

Activity typeDescription
siteDisplayNameChangedThe display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChangedThe short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChangedThe agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed
agentAnonModeChangedThe agent IP anonymization mode was changed
flagAn IP address was flagged
expireFlagAn IP address flag was manually expired
createCustomRedactionA custom redaction was created
removeCustomRedactionA custom redaction was removed
updateCustomRedactionA custom redaction was updated
customTagCreatedA custom signal was created
customTagUpdatedA custom signal was updated
customTagDeletedA custom signal was removed
customAlertCreatedA custom alert was created
customAlertUpdatedA custom alert was updated
customAlertDeletedA custom alert was removed
detectionCreatedA templated rule was created
detectionUpdatedA templated rule was updated
detectionDeletedA templated rule was removed
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
ruleCreatedA request rule was created
ruleUpdatedA request rule was updated
ruleDeletedA request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreatedA custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdatedA custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardResetA custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeletedA custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreatedA custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdatedA custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeletedA custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered
weeklyDigestWeekly digest sent

Related content

Fastly
© Fastly 2025