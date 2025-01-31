  1. Home
Microsoft Teams (Workflow)

As announced, Microsoft has retired the Office 365 connectors within Microsoft Teams as of January 31, 2025. If you transitioned your previous Next-Gen WAF integration to the new URL structure prior to this date, it will continue to function until the deadline stated in the announcement. If you did not transition your integration or want to create a new integration, use this guide to create a Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.

This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF.

Adding Teams integration

You can add Teams (Workflow) integration for both corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).

Corp (account) integration

Only Owners can create, edit, and delete corp integrations.
  1. Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams
  2. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.

  3. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  4. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  5. Click Add corp integration.
  6. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
  7. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.

  8. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.

  9. Click Create corp integration.

Site (workspace) integration

  1. Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams
  2. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.

  3. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  4. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  5. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
  6. Click Add site integration.
  7. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
  8. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.

  9. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.

  10. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

Corp (account) and site (workspace) integrations have the following separate activity types.

Corp (account)

Activity typeDescription
releaseCreatedNew release notifications
featureAnnouncementNew feature announcements
corpUpdatedAccount timeout setting updated
newSiteA new site (workspace) was created
deleteSiteA site (workspace) was deleted
enableSSOSSO was enabled for the corp (account)
disableSSOSSO was disabled for the corp (account)
corpUserInvitedA user was invited
corpUserReinvitedA user was reinvited
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
customTagCreatedA custom signal created
customTagDeletedA custom signal updated
customTagUpdatedA custom signal removed
userAddedToCorpA user was added to the corp (account)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabledA user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabledA user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdatedA user updated 2FA secret
userRegisteredA user was registered
userRemovedCorpA user was removed from the corp (account)
userUpdatedA user was updated
userUndeliverableA user's email address bounced
userUpdatePasswordA user updated their password
accessTokenCreatedAn API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeletedAn API Access Token was deleted

Site (workspace)

Activity typeDescription
siteDisplayNameChangedThe display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChangedThe short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChangedThe agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed
agentAnonModeChangedThe agent IP anonymization mode was changed
flagAn IP address was flagged
expireFlagAn IP address flag was manually expired
createCustomRedactionA custom redaction was created
removeCustomRedactionA custom redaction was removed
updateCustomRedactionA custom redaction was updated
customTagCreatedA custom signal was created
customTagUpdatedA custom signal was updated
customTagDeletedA custom signal was removed
customAlertCreatedA custom alert was created
customAlertUpdatedA custom alert was updated
customAlertDeletedA custom alert was removed
detectionCreatedA templated rule was created
detectionUpdatedA templated rule was updated
detectionDeletedA templated rule was removed
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
ruleCreatedA request rule was created
ruleUpdatedA request rule was updated
ruleDeletedA request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreatedA custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdatedA custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardResetA custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeletedA custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreatedA custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdatedA custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeletedA custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered

