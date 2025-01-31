Microsoft Teams (Workflow)

As announced, Microsoft has retired the Office 365 connectors within Microsoft Teams as of January 31, 2025. If you transitioned your previous Next-Gen WAF integration to the new URL structure prior to this date, it will continue to function until the deadline stated in the announcement. If you did not transition your integration or want to create a new integration, use this guide to create a Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.

This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.

Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF.

Adding Teams integration

You can add Teams (Workflow) integration for both corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).

Corp (account) integration

Only Owners can create, edit, and delete corp integrations.

Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click Add corp integration. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create corp integration.

Site (workspace) integration

Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

Corp (account) and site (workspace) integrations have the following separate activity types.

Corp (account)

Activity type Description releaseCreated New release notifications featureAnnouncement New feature announcements corpUpdated Account timeout setting updated newSite A new site (workspace) was created deleteSite A site (workspace) was deleted enableSSO SSO was enabled for the corp (account) disableSSO SSO was disabled for the corp (account) corpUserInvited A user was invited corpUserReinvited A user was reinvited listCreated A list was created listUpdated A list was updated listDeleted A list was removed customTagCreated A custom signal created customTagDeleted A custom signal updated customTagUpdated A custom signal removed userAddedToCorp A user was added to the corp (account) userMultiFactorAuthEnabled A user enabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthDisabled A user disabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthUpdated A user updated 2FA secret userRegistered A user was registered userRemovedCorp A user was removed from the corp (account) userUpdated A user was updated userUndeliverable A user's email address bounced userUpdatePassword A user updated their password accessTokenCreated An API Access Token was created accessTokenDeleted An API Access Token was deleted

Site (workspace)

Activity type Description siteDisplayNameChanged The display name of a site (workspace) was changed siteNameChanged The short name of a site (workspace) was changed loggingModeChanged The agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed agentAnonModeChanged The agent IP anonymization mode was changed flag An IP address was flagged expireFlag An IP address flag was manually expired createCustomRedaction A custom redaction was created removeCustomRedaction A custom redaction was removed updateCustomRedaction A custom redaction was updated customTagCreated A custom signal was created customTagUpdated A custom signal was updated customTagDeleted A custom signal was removed customAlertCreated A custom alert was created customAlertUpdated A custom alert was updated customAlertDeleted A custom alert was removed detectionCreated A templated rule was created detectionUpdated A templated rule was updated detectionDeleted A templated rule was removed listCreated A list was created listUpdated A list was updated listDeleted A list was removed ruleCreated A request rule was created ruleUpdated A request rule was updated ruleDeleted A request rule was deleted customDashboardCreated A custom dashboard was created customDashboardUpdated A custom dashboard was updated customDashboardReset A custom dashboard was reset customDashboardDeleted A custom dashboard was removed customDashboardWidgetCreated A custom dashboard card was created customDashboardWidgetUpdated A custom dashboard card was updated customDashboardWidgetDeleted A custom dashboard card was removed agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

Related content