Microsoft Teams (Workflow)
This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Corp integrations (account integrations) are not supported on the Essential platform.
Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF.
Adding Teams integration
You can add Teams (Workflow) integration for both corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).
Corp (account) integration
- Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click Add corp integration.
- Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create corp integration.
Site (workspace) integration
- Add a custom incoming webhook in Microsoft Teams
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
Corp (account) and site (workspace) integrations have the following separate activity types.
Corp (account)
|Activity type
|Description
releaseCreated
|New release notifications
featureAnnouncement
|New feature announcements
corpUpdated
|Account timeout setting updated
newSite
|A new site (workspace) was created
deleteSite
|A site (workspace) was deleted
enableSSO
|SSO was enabled for the corp (account)
disableSSO
|SSO was disabled for the corp (account)
corpUserInvited
|A user was invited
corpUserReinvited
|A user was reinvited
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
customTagCreated
|A custom signal created
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal updated
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal removed
userAddedToCorp
|A user was added to the corp (account)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabled
|A user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabled
|A user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdated
|A user updated 2FA secret
userRegistered
|A user was registered
userRemovedCorp
|A user was removed from the corp (account)
userUpdated
|A user was updated
userUndeliverable
|A user's email address bounced
userUpdatePassword
|A user updated their password
accessTokenCreated
|An API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeleted
|An API Access Token was deleted
Site (workspace)
|Activity type
|Description
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
flag
|An IP address was flagged
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered