Fastly-No-Shield

Disables clustering . Fastly reads this header from requests . It is proprietary to Fastly .

In most cases, Fastly will relay requests from the first server that handles the request to a second server that acts as the primary storage location for the resource being requested. This process is called clustering. This header exists to disable this behavior if desired.

vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL set req.http.Fastly-No-Shield = "1" ;

The effect of disabling clustering will most likely be a vastly reduced cache hit ratio, since each Fastly cache server will act independently, rather than sharing the same common cache storage.