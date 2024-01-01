Date
Time when the response was generated.
Fastly reads this header from responses and writes it into responses. It is defined by an external standard.
If a
Date header is present on a response when served by Fastly, we will update the value to the current time. If the header is not present, it is not added.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)