X-Fastly-Imageopto-Overlay
Provides the ability to overlay one image on top of another image.
Fastly reads this header from requests. It is proprietary to Fastly.
Read the documentation for this header in the IO reference.
Provides the ability to overlay one image on top of another image.
Fastly reads this header from requests. It is proprietary to Fastly.
Read the documentation for this header in the IO reference.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)