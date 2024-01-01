Proxy-Authenticate

A challenge that indicates the authentication scheme(s) that should be used to gain access to a resource behind a proxy server . Fastly reads this header from responses and writes it into responses . It is defined by an external standard .

PROTECTED: This header cannot be modified in VCL.

The Proxy-Authenticate header field consists of at least one challenge that indicates the authentication scheme(s) and parameters applicable to the proxy for this effective request URI (Section 5.5 of RFC7230). A proxy MUST send at least one Proxy-Authenticate header field in each 407 (Proxy Authentication Required) response that it generates.