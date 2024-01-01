Proxy-Authenticate
A challenge that indicates the authentication scheme(s) that should be used to gain access to a resource behind a proxy server.
Fastly reads this header from responses and writes it into responses. It is defined by an external standard.
The
Proxy-Authenticate header field consists of at least one challenge that indicates the authentication scheme(s) and parameters applicable to the proxy for this effective request URI (Section 5.5 of RFC7230). A proxy MUST send at least one
Proxy-Authenticate header field in each
407 (Proxy Authentication Required) response that it generates.
Unlike
WWW-Authenticate, the
Proxy-Authenticate header field applies only to the next outbound client on the response chain. This is because only the client that chose a given proxy is likely to have the credentials necessary for authentication. However, when multiple proxies are used within the same administrative domain, such as office and regional caching proxies within a large corporate network, it is common for credentials to be generated by the user agent and passed through the hierarchy until consumed. Hence, in such a configuration, it will appear as if Proxy-Authenticate is being forwarded because each proxy will send the same challenge set.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)