CDN-Loop
Lists entities that have forwarded the request, to detect loops.
Fastly writes this header into requests. It is defined by an external standard.
CDN-Loop header is appended by Fastly (and other CDN providers) when a request transits the network. It is similar to the
Fastly-FF header, in that it can be used to detect infinite loops in edge logic.
Fastly-FF, the
CDN-Loop header is recognized and modified by other cloud platform providers.
Examples
If a user visits a domain that resolves to Fastly, and we forward that request to your origin server, the request will have an added
CDN-Loop header with up to four "Fastly" tokens listed depending on whether your service is configured to use Clustering and Shielding:
CDN-Loop: Fastly, Fastly
In this example, a user has visited a domain that resolves to
OtherProvider, and that provider has forwarded the request to Fastly:
CDN-Loop: OtherProvider, Fastly
