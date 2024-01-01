Fastly-Force-Shield

Enable clustering . Fastly reads this header from requests . It is proprietary to Fastly .

In most cases, Fastly will relay requests from the first server that handles the request to a second server that acts as the primary storage location for the resource being requested. This process is called clustering. If a service configuration executes a restart during request or response processing, the clustering mechanism is automatically disabled. This header exists to re-enable it if desired.

vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL set req.http.Fastly-Force-Shield = "1" ;