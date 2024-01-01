Fastly-Cookie-Overflow

When an inbound Cookie header attached to a request exceeds the maximum allowed length, it will be removed and req.http.Cookie will be empty. The header Fastly-Cookie-Overflow will be set to "1" to allow this to be distinguished from a request that had no Cookie header in the first place.