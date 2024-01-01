Fastly-Cookie-Overflow
Set when a cookie header is stripped because it is too large.
Fastly writes this header into requests. It is proprietary to Fastly.
When an inbound
Cookie header attached to a request exceeds the maximum allowed length, it will be removed and
req.http.Cookie will be empty. The header
Fastly-Cookie-Overflow will be set to
"1" to allow this to be distinguished from a request that had no
Cookie header in the first place.
The
Fastly-Cookie-Overflow header is automatically removed from requests when they arrive on a Fastly server, before being set if the
Cookie header is too long. Therefore, in services that are configured to use clustering, the header is present only in
vcl_recv and
vcl_deliver, and will not be present in requests made to backends.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)