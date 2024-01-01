Fastly-IO-Info

Information on transformations made by Image Optimizer . Fastly writes this header into responses . It is proprietary to Fastly .

This header is written by Fastly when a response is transformed by Image Optimizer. It provides detail on the input format ( ifmt ), dimensions ( idim ), and size in bytes ( ifsz ), and also the output format ( ofmt ), dimensions ( odim ), and size in bytes ( ofsz ).

Format

The header's value is a space-delimited string of key/value pairs. These pairs can appear in any order.

ifsz=<input size in bytes> idim=<input dimensions - width x height> ifmt=<input format> ofsz=<output size in bytes> odim=<output dimensions - width x height> ofmt=<output format>

Example