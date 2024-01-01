Fastly-IO-Error
Errors encountered during Image Optimizer processing.
Fastly writes this header into responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.
This header is written by Fastly when a fatal error occurs in Image Optimizer. The following error scenarios will prevent the image from being processed:
- Image exceeds maximum dimensions
- Image could not be parsed
- Not a supported image format
- Unsupported Content-Encoding
- Gzipped body exceeds maximum length
- Gzipped body could not be decoded
- Invalid status
- Response is pass
- Response is not cacheable
