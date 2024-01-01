Fastly-Stats
A list of Fastly applications that a response has been transformed by.
Fastly writes this header into responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.
This header is written by Fastly when a response is transformed by Image Optimizer (
io) or the On-the-Fly Packaging service (
otfp).
Format
io=1; otfp=1
