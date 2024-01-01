X-Forwarded-Host
The originating host of a client request.
Fastly reads this header from requests and writes it into requests. It is defined by an external standard.
For VCL services, Fastly will add or append
X-Forwarded-Host headers on incoming requests over TLS, as follows:
- The client
Hostheader – if the request protocol is TLS.
- The
Hostheader from the edge – if the origin has a TLS configuration and shielding is enabled.
- Even if client connection is TLS, unless the origin connection is over TLS, nothing will be added or appended at the shield.
Examples
|Shielding
|Request Protocol
|Origin Protocol
|Client Header
|X-Forwarded-Host
|Note
|No
|TLS
|TLS
|No
|example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge
|No
|No TLS
|TLS
|No
|null
|No
|TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Appended
|No
|No TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Host1
|Pass-through
|No
|TLS
|No TLS
|No
|example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge
|No
|No TLS
|No TLS
|No
|null
|No
|TLS
|No TLS
|Yes
|Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Appended
|No
|No TLS
|No TLS
|Yes
|Host1
|Pass-through
|Yes
|TLS
|TLS
|No
|example.global.ssl.fastly.net, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge and shield
|Yes
|No TLS
|TLS
|No
|example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at shield
|Yes
|TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge and shield
|Yes
|No TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at shield
|Yes
|TLS
|No TLS
|No
|example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge
|Yes
|No TLS
|No TLS
|No
|null
|Yes
|TLS
|No TLS
|Yes
|Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net
|Added at edge
|Yes
|No TLS
|No TLS
|Yes
|Host1
|Pass-through
Overriding multiple entries
To set a single value for this header, add the following to
vcl_miss and
vcl_pass:
set bereq.http.X-Forwarded-Host = req.http.host;
