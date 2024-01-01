X-Forwarded-Host

The originating host of a client request . Fastly reads this header from requests and writes it into requests . It is defined by an external standard .

For VCL services, Fastly will add or append X-Forwarded-Host headers on incoming requests over TLS, as follows:

The client Host header – if the request protocol is TLS.

header – if the request protocol is TLS. The Host header from the edge – if the origin has a TLS configuration and shielding is enabled.

header from the edge – if the origin has a TLS configuration shielding is enabled. Even if client connection is TLS, unless the origin connection is over TLS, nothing will be added or appended at the shield.

Examples

Shielding Request Protocol Origin Protocol Client Header X-Forwarded-Host Note No TLS TLS No example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge No No TLS TLS No null No TLS TLS Yes Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Appended No No TLS TLS Yes Host1 Pass-through No TLS No TLS No example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge No No TLS No TLS No null No TLS No TLS Yes Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Appended No No TLS No TLS Yes Host1 Pass-through Yes TLS TLS No example.global.ssl.fastly.net, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge and shield Yes No TLS TLS No example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at shield Yes TLS TLS Yes Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge and shield Yes No TLS TLS Yes Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at shield Yes TLS No TLS No example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge Yes No TLS No TLS No null Yes TLS No TLS Yes Host1, example.global.ssl.fastly.net Added at edge Yes No TLS No TLS Yes Host1 Pass-through

Overriding multiple entries

To set a single value for this header, add the following to vcl_miss and vcl_pass :