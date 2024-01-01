Fastly-Cachetype

Deprecated

Describes whether the request resulted in a cache hit / miss / pass / etc . Fastly writes this header into requests . It is proprietary to Fastly .

This header is set by our standard boilerplate VCL, generated when services do not upload any custom VCL. It is unused and considered deprecated.

Our current recommended boilerplate VCL for services that define their own custom VCL no longer includes this header logic.