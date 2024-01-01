X-Forwarded-Server
The originating server of a client request.
Fastly reads this header from requests and writes it into requests. It is defined by an external standard.
For VCL services, Fastly will add or append
X-Forwarded-Server headers on incoming requests over TLS, as follows:
- Fastly's edge cache – if the request protocol is TLS.
- Fastly's shield cache – if the origin has a TLS configuration and shielding is enabled.
- Even if client connection is TLS, unless the origin connection is over TLS, nothing will be added or appended at the shield.
Examples
|Shielding
|Request Protocol
|Origin Protocol
|Client Header
|X-Forwarded-Server
|Note
|No
|TLS
|TLS
|No
|cache-nrt6128-NRT
|Added at edge
|No
|Non TLS
|TLS
|No
|null
|No
|TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Server1, cache-nrt6146-NRT
|Appended
|No
|Non TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Server1
|Pass-through
|No
|TLS
|Non TLS
|No
|cache-nrt6128-NRT
|Added at edge
|No
|Non TLS
|Non TLS
|No
|null
|No
|TLS
|Non TLS
|Yes
|Server1, cache-nrt6146-NRT
|Appended
|No
|Non TLS
|Non TLS
|Yes
|Server1
|Pass-through
|Yes
|TLS
|TLS
|No
|cache-hnd18734-HND, cache-hkg17928-HKG
|Added at edge and shield
|Yes
|Non TLS
|TLS
|No
|cache-hkg17933-HKG
|Added at shield
|Yes
|TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Server1, cache-nrt6122-NRT, cache-hkg17925-HKG
|Added at edge and shield
|Yes
|Non TLS
|TLS
|Yes
|Server1, cache-hkg17926-HKG
|Added at shield
|Yes
|TLS
|Non TLS
|No
|cache-hnd18723-HND
|Added at edge
|Yes
|Non TLS
|Non TLS
|No
|null
|Yes
|TLS
|Non TLS
|Yes
|Server1, cache-hnd18746-HND
|Added at edge
|Yes
|Non TLS
|Non TLS
|Yes
|Server1
|Pass-through
Overriding multiple entries
To set a single value for this header, add the following to
vcl_miss and
vcl_pass:
set bereq.http.X-Forwarded-Server = server.hostname;
