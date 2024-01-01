X-Forwarded-Server

The originating server of a client request . Fastly reads this header from requests and writes it into requests . It is defined by an external standard .

For VCL services, Fastly will add or append X-Forwarded-Server headers on incoming requests over TLS, as follows:

Fastly's edge cache – if the request protocol is TLS.

Fastly's shield cache – if the origin has a TLS configuration and shielding is enabled.

shielding is enabled. Even if client connection is TLS, unless the origin connection is over TLS, nothing will be added or appended at the shield.

Examples

Shielding Request Protocol Origin Protocol Client Header X-Forwarded-Server Note No TLS TLS No cache-nrt6128-NRT Added at edge No Non TLS TLS No null No TLS TLS Yes Server1, cache-nrt6146-NRT Appended No Non TLS TLS Yes Server1 Pass-through No TLS Non TLS No cache-nrt6128-NRT Added at edge No Non TLS Non TLS No null No TLS Non TLS Yes Server1, cache-nrt6146-NRT Appended No Non TLS Non TLS Yes Server1 Pass-through Yes TLS TLS No cache-hnd18734-HND, cache-hkg17928-HKG Added at edge and shield Yes Non TLS TLS No cache-hkg17933-HKG Added at shield Yes TLS TLS Yes Server1, cache-nrt6122-NRT, cache-hkg17925-HKG Added at edge and shield Yes Non TLS TLS Yes Server1, cache-hkg17926-HKG Added at shield Yes TLS Non TLS No cache-hnd18723-HND Added at edge Yes Non TLS Non TLS No null Yes TLS Non TLS Yes Server1, cache-hnd18746-HND Added at edge Yes Non TLS Non TLS Yes Server1 Pass-through

Overriding multiple entries

To set a single value for this header, add the following to vcl_miss and vcl_pass :