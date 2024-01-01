Alt-Svc

Allows a server to direct a client to load a resource from a different server, usually to upgrade to HTTP/2 or HTTP/3 . Fastly writes this header into responses . It is defined by an external standard .

The Alt-Svc HTTP header allows a server to indicate that a particular resource should be loaded from a different server — while still appearing to the user as if were loaded from the same server. The most common use case for this is to indicate that a client currently connected over HTTP/1.1 should reconnect using a newer version of HTTP.

While it is possible to set the value of this header manually using edge code, it is usually unnecessary. Fastly services will automatically support and negotiate HTTP/2 at the protocol level if your chosen TLS configuration supports it.