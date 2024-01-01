  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. HTTP references
  4. HTTP Headers

Fastly-IO-Warning

Potential issues with Image Optimizer processing.

Fastly writes this header into responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.

This header is written by Fastly when a non-fatal error occurs in Image Optimizer.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024