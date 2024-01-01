X-Varnish

Varnish-generated transaction ID for a request or response . Fastly writes this header into requests and responses . It is proprietary to Fastly .

Fastly cache servers run software derived from the open source Varnish caching daemon. Each time a request is forwarded through a Varnish process, it will append a transaction ID in the form of an X-Varnish header. Due to the effects of clustering and shielding, there can often be up to four of these attached to a request when it arrives at a backend server.

It is not possible to correlate the identifier with any other customer-visible data, but these IDs can occasionally be used as part of joint debugging activity with Fastly engineers. To remove them, unset the header in vcl_miss and vcl_pass :