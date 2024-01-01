Fastly-Debug-TTL

WARNING: remainingTTL and staleIfErrorTTL are only available when the server handling the request has the object in its own local cache. Otherwise those values will be shown as - . This is typically the case when a cache hit results from clustering, where the request has been forwarded from the server that initially handled it, to the one that has the item in cache. As a result it may be necessary to fetch the URL you are testing repeatedly until you see those values populated.