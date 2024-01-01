Expect

Expectations that need to be fulfilled by the server in order to properly handle the request . Fastly reads this header from requests and writes it into requests . It is defined by an external standard .

PROTECTED: This header cannot be modified in VCL.

The Expect header field in a request indicates a certain set of behaviors (expectations) that need to be supported by the server in order to properly handle this request. The only such expectation defined by RFC 7231 is 100-continue .

The Expect field-value is case-insensitive.

A server that receives an Expect field-value other than 100-continue MAY respond with a 417 (Expectation Failed) status code to indicate that the unexpected expectation cannot be met.