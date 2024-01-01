Fastly-Debug-Digest
A digest of the cache key.
Fastly writes this header into responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.
When
Fastly-Debug is present in a request, this header is attached to the response and contains a hash of the cache key created in the
vcl_hash subroutine.
