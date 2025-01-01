  1. Home
Requests

Requests lists individual requests that have been tagged with signals.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

agent_response_codeintegerAgent response code. Required. Read-only.
countrystringCountry code. Required. Read-only.
idstringA base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a request. Required. Read-only.
methodstringHTTP method. Required. Read-only.
pathstringRequest path. Required. Read-only.
protocolstringHTTP protocol. Required. Read-only.
remote_hostnamestringRemote hostname. Required. Read-only.
remote_ipstringRemote IP address. Required. Read-only.
request_headersarrayRequest headers. Read-only.
response_codeintegerHTTP response code. Required. Read-only.
response_headersarrayResponse headers. Read-only.
response_sizeintegerHTTP response size. Required. Read-only.
response_timeintegerResponse time in milliseconds. Required. Read-only.
schemestringRequest scheme. Required. Read-only.
server_hostnamestringServer hostname. Required. Read-only.
server_namestringServer name. Required. Read-only.
signalsarrayList of signals. Required. Read-only.
timestampstringTime when the request was made. Required.
tls_cipherstringTLS cipher. Required. Read-only.
tls_protocolstringTLS protocol. Required. Read-only.
uristringRequest URI. Required. Read-only.
user_agentstringUser agent. Required. Read-only.
namestringHeader name.
valuestringHeader value.
detectorstringDetector that detected the signal. Read-only.
locationstringWhere the signal was detected. Read-only.

Endpoints

Search requests

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/requests

Retrieve request

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/requests/request_id

