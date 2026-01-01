  1. Home
Thresholds

Manage workspace thresholds.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

A threshold configuration.

actionstringAction to take when threshold is exceeded. Required.
dont_notifybooleanWhether to silence notifications when action is taken.
durationintegerDuration the action is in place. Default duration is 86,400 seconds (1 day).
enabledbooleanWhether this threshold is active.
idstringThreshold ID. Read-only.
intervalintegerThreshold interval in seconds. Default interval is 3600 seconds (1 hour). Required.
limitintegerThreshold limit. Default limit is 10. Required.
namestringThreshold name. Required.
signalstringThe name of the signal this threshold is acting on. Required.

Endpoints

List thresholds

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/thresholds

Create a new workspace threshold

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/thresholds

Retrieve threshold

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/thresholds/threshold_id

Remove a threshold

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/thresholds/threshold_id

Edit threshold

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/thresholds/threshold_id

