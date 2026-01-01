Thresholds
Manage workspace thresholds.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
A threshold configuration.
action
|string
|Action to take when threshold is exceeded. Required.
dont_notify
|boolean
|Whether to silence notifications when action is taken.
duration
|integer
|Duration the action is in place. Default duration is 86,400 seconds (1 day).
enabled
|boolean
|Whether this threshold is active.
id
|string
|Threshold ID. Read-only.
interval
|integer
|Threshold interval in seconds. Default interval is 3600 seconds (1 hour). Required.
limit
|integer
|Threshold limit. Default limit is 10. Required.
name
|string
|Threshold name. Required.
signal
|string
|The name of the signal this threshold is acting on. Required.