Header links allow you to create clickable links in the Next-Gen WAF interface based on request or response header values.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
created_at
|string
|Timestamp when the header link was created.
header_context
|string
|Whether this is a request header or response header. Required.
header_name
|string
|HTTP header name (e.g., X-Request-ID, X-User-ID). Required.
id
|string
|Header link identifier.
link_label
|string
|Display label for the link shown in UI (e.g., "Kibana"). Required.
link_url_template
|string
|Link template URL with {{value}} placeholder for the header value. Required.
updated_at
|string
|Timestamp when the header link was last updated.