Header links allow you to create clickable links in the Next-Gen WAF interface based on request or response header values.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

created_atstringTimestamp when the header link was created.
header_contextstringWhether this is a request header or response header. Required.
header_namestringHTTP header name (e.g., X-Request-ID, X-User-ID). Required.
idstringHeader link identifier.
link_labelstringDisplay label for the link shown in UI (e.g., "Kibana"). Required.
link_url_templatestringLink template URL with {{value}} placeholder for the header value. Required.
updated_atstringTimestamp when the header link was last updated.

Endpoints

List header links

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/header-links

Create header link

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/header-links

Get header link

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/header-links/header_link_id

Update header link

PUT/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/header-links/header_link_id

Delete header link

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/header-links/header_link_id

