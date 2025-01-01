Reports
Reports endpoints provide functionality to access account reports on attacks and signals.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
all_flagged_ip_count
|integer
|Count of IPs that have been flagged. Required.
attack_count
|integer
|Attack request count. Required.
blocked_count
|integer
|Blocked request count. Required.
flagged_count
|integer
|Flagged request count. Required.
flagged_ip_count
|integer
|Count of currently flagged IPs. Required.
id
|string
|ID of the workspace. Required.
name
|string
|Name of the workspace. Required.
top_attack_signals
|array
|Required.
top_attack_sources
|array
|Required.
total_count
|integer
|Total request count. Required.
tag_count
|integer
|Count of requests with this attack signal.
tag_name
|string
|Name of the attack signal tag.
country_code
|string
|Country code of the attack source.
country_name
|string
|Name of the country.
request_count
|integer
|Number of requests from this country.
meta
|object
|Metadata about the request.
count
|integer
|Total count of attacks of this type.
display_name
|string
|Display name of the attack type.
top_workspaces
|array
|Top workspaces affected by this attack type.
Workspace
This object, found within the
top_workspaces array, contains the workspace information and count for the requested signal.
count
|integer
|Count of attacks on this workspace for the specific attack type.
id
|string
|ID of the workspace.
name
|string
|Name of the workspace.