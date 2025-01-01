  1. Home
Reports

Reports endpoints provide functionality to access account reports on attacks and signals.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

all_flagged_ip_countintegerCount of IPs that have been flagged. Required.
attack_countintegerAttack request count. Required.
blocked_countintegerBlocked request count. Required.
flagged_countintegerFlagged request count. Required.
flagged_ip_countintegerCount of currently flagged IPs. Required.
idstringID of the workspace. Required.
namestringName of the workspace. Required.
top_attack_signalsarray Required.
top_attack_sourcesarray Required.
total_countintegerTotal request count. Required.
tag_countintegerCount of requests with this attack signal.
tag_namestringName of the attack signal tag.
country_codestringCountry code of the attack source.
country_namestringName of the country.
request_countintegerNumber of requests from this country.
metaobjectMetadata about the request.
countintegerTotal count of attacks of this type.
display_namestringDisplay name of the attack type.
top_workspacesarrayTop workspaces affected by this attack type.

Workspace

This object, found within the top_workspaces array, contains the workspace information and count for the requested signal.

countintegerCount of attacks on this workspace for the specific attack type.
idstringID of the workspace.
namestringName of the workspace.

Endpoints

Get signals report

GET/ngwaf/v1/reports/signals

Get attacks report

GET/ngwaf/v1/reports/attacks

