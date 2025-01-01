Lists
Lists allow you to manage lists at the account level and workspace level for use with Next-Gen WAF rules.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
created_at
|string
|Date the list was created. Required. Read-only.
description
|string
|The description of the list. Required.
entries
|array
|Array of strings. Required.
id
|string
|The ID of the list. Required. Read-only.
name
|string
|The name of the list. Required.
reference_id
|string
|The reference ID (slug) of the list. Required. Read-only.
scope
|object
|The scope of the list. Required.
type
|string
|The type of list. - string - wildcard - ip - country - signal. Required.
updated_at
|string
|Date the list was last updated. Required. Read-only.