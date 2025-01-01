  1. Home
Lists

Lists allow you to manage lists at the account level and workspace level for use with Next-Gen WAF rules.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

created_atstringDate the list was created. Required. Read-only.
descriptionstringThe description of the list. Required.
entriesarrayArray of strings. Required.
idstringThe ID of the list. Required. Read-only.
namestringThe name of the list. Required.
reference_idstringThe reference ID (slug) of the list. Required. Read-only.
scopeobjectThe scope of the list. Required.
typestringThe type of list. - string - wildcard - ip - country - signal. Required.
updated_atstringDate the list was last updated. Required. Read-only.

Endpoints

List all account-level lists

GET/ngwaf/v1/lists

Create a new account-level list

POST/ngwaf/v1/lists

Get account-level list by ID

GET/ngwaf/v1/lists/listId

Remove an account-level list

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/lists/listId

Update account-level list

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/lists/listId

List all workspace-level lists

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspaceId/lists

Create a new workspace-level list

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspaceId/lists

Get workspace-level list by ID

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspaceId/lists/listId

Remove a workspace-level list

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspaceId/lists/listId

Update workspace-level list

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspaceId/lists/listId

