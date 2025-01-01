Managing agent alerts

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

With agent alerts, you can be notified via your configured integrations when defined threshold conditions for agents are reached.

Prerequisites

Before enabling an agent alert, you must first have at least one integration configured.

Enabling agent alerts

To enable agent alerting, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click Agents in the site navigation bar. Click Manage Alerts. Click the type of alert that you want to enable. Options include: Average RPS: sends a notification when the average number of requests per second (RPS) for all agents in your corp meets the defined threshold condition.

sends a notification when the average number of requests per second (RPS) for all agents in your corp meets the defined threshold condition. Online Agent Count: sends a notification when the number of online agents meets the defined threshold condition. You likely don't need to enable both alerts. Click Edit agent alert. Fill out the Edit fields as follows: In the Description field, modify the description of the alert as needed.

field, modify the description of the alert as needed. Leave the Metric menu set to its default.

menu set to its default. From the Operator menu, select an operator for the threshold condition.

menu, select an operator for the threshold condition. If the Metric menu is set to Average RPS (all agents) , in the RPS field, enter the number of requests per second for the threshold condition.

, in the field, enter the number of requests per second for the threshold condition. If the Metric menu is set to Online agents , in the Count field, enter the number of online agents for the threshold condition.

, in the field, enter the number of online agents for the threshold condition. From the Interval menu, select the length of the evaluation interval. Click the Enabled switch to On. Click Update agent alert.

Disabling agent alerts

To disable agent alerting, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click Agents in the site navigation bar. Click Manage Alerts. Click the agent alert that you want to disable. Click Edit agent alert. Click the Enabled switch to Off. Click Update agent alert.

