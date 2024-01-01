  1. Home
digest.hmac_md5_base64

STRINGdigest.hmac_md5_base64STRINGkeySTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns an MD5-based message authentication code based on the supplied key and string s. The returned code is Base64-encoded.

Example

declare local var.hmac_md5_base64 STRING;
set var.hmac_md5_base64 = digest.hmac_md5_base64("key", "input");
# var.hmac_md5_base64 is now "cZ/HW66QBNnoQqSxW4KMBg=="

