digest.secure_is_equal

BOOL digest.secure_is_equal STRING s1 STRING s2

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if s1 and s2 are equal. Comparison time varies on the length of s1 and s2 but not the contents of s1 and s2 . For strings of the same length, the comparison is done in constant time to defend against timing attacks.

Example

if ( ! ( table.lookup (user2hashedpass, req.http.User ) && digest.secure_is_equal ( req.http.HashedPass , table.lookup (user2hashedpass, req.http.User )))) { error 401 "Unauthorized" ; }

