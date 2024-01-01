digest.secure_is_equal
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if
s1 and
s2 are equal. Comparison
time varies on the length of
s1 and
s2 but not the contents of
s1 and
s2. For strings of the same length, the comparison is done in constant time
to defend against timing attacks.
Example
if (!(table.lookup(user2hashedpass, req.http.User) && digest.secure_is_equal(req.http.HashedPass, table.lookup(user2hashedpass, req.http.User)))) { error 401 "Unauthorized";}
Try it out
digest.secure_is_equal is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Apply HTTP basic auth to private endpoints
Store username/password list in an edge dictionary, authorize user at the edge, reject requests that don't have correct credentials.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)