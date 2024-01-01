digest.base64url
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a Base64-encoded representation of the string
s that is suitable
for use in URLs and is suitable for decoding by
digest.base64url_decode.
For URL-safety, instances of
+ are replaced with
- and
instances of
/ are replaced with
_.
The alphabet used is:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789-_
The output string is padded to a multiple of four characters in length
using the
= character.
See
digest.base64_decode
for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular,
note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same
Base64 string.
Example
declare local var.base64url_encoded STRING;set var.base64url_encoded = digest.base64url("Καλώς ορίσατε");# var.base64url_encoded is now "zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ=="
