digest.base64url

STRING digest.base64url STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a Base64-encoded representation of the string s that is suitable for use in URLs and is suitable for decoding by digest.base64url_decode . For URL-safety, instances of + are replaced with - and instances of / are replaced with _ .

The alphabet used is:

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz 0123456789-_

The output string is padded to a multiple of four characters in length using the = character.

See digest.base64_decode for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular, note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same Base64 string.

Example