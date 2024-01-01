digest.hash_crc32
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a CRC-32 digest for the string
s. CRC-32 is not a cryptographic
hash and is typically used as a fast error-detecting code for detecting
changes in raw data.
This algorithm is known as
CRC-32/BZIP2.
Example
declare local var.crc32 STRING;set var.crc32 = digest.hash_crc32("123456789");# var.crc32 is now "181989fc"
Check validity of inputs using a non-crypto hash
Block or identify syntactically invalid requests at the edge by using a hash function of your choice.
