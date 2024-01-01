digest.hash_crc32

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a CRC-32 digest for the string s . CRC-32 is not a cryptographic hash and is typically used as a fast error-detecting code for detecting changes in raw data.

This algorithm is known as CRC-32/BZIP2 .

Example

declare local var.crc32 STRING ; set var.crc32 = digest.hash_crc32 ( "123456789" );

