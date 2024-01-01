digest.hash_sha1

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-1 cryptographic hash for the string s . SHA-1 has known attacks reducing its strength by over half and should not be considered a strong cryptographic hash function.

Example

declare local var.hash_sha1 STRING ; set var.hash_sha1 = digest.hash_sha1 ( "123456789" );

