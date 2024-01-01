digest.hmac_sha1

STRING digest.hmac_sha1 STRING key STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-1-based message authentication code based on the supplied key and string s .

Example

declare local var.hmac_sha1 STRING ; set var.hmac_sha1 = digest.hmac_sha1 ( "key" , "input" );

