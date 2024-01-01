  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

digest.hash_crc32b

STRINGdigest.hash_crc32bSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a CRC-32b digest for the string s. CRC-32b is not a cryptographic hash and is typically used as a fast error-detecting code for detecting changes in raw data. This function is a different algorithm than hash_crc32 and is not likely to return the same results given the same input string.

This algorithm is known as PKZip CRC-32 (ITU V.42), or more commonly CRC-32.

Example

declare local var.crc32b STRING;
set var.crc32b = digest.hash_crc32b("123456789");
# var.crc32b is now "2639f4cb"

