STRING digest.hash_crc32b STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a CRC-32b digest for the string s . CRC-32b is not a cryptographic hash and is typically used as a fast error-detecting code for detecting changes in raw data. This function is a different algorithm than hash_crc32 and is not likely to return the same results given the same input string.

This algorithm is known as PKZip CRC-32 (ITU V.42) , or more commonly CRC-32 .

Example