digest.hash_crc32b
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a CRC-32b digest for the string
s. CRC-32b is not a cryptographic
hash and is typically used as a fast error-detecting code for detecting
changes in raw data. This function is a different algorithm than
hash_crc32
and is not likely to return the same results given the same input string.
This algorithm is known as
PKZip CRC-32 (ITU V.42), or more commonly
CRC-32.
Example
declare local var.crc32b STRING;set var.crc32b = digest.hash_crc32b("123456789");# var.crc32b is now "2639f4cb"
User contributed notesBETA
