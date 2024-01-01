digest.hmac_sha512
Available inall subroutines.
Hash-based message authentication code
using SHA-512. Returns a
hex-encoded string prepended with
0x.
Example
declare local var.hmac_sha512 STRING;set var.hmac_sha512 = digest.hmac_sha512("key", "input");# var.hmac_sha512 is now "0x03ad77c817f32669cccf38dac915d4e55a16833b1ca685979a9df521a05235978090043c3da402dad365ed39ac05af4864a804451861f4b4df7680834c6d4f95"
Try it out
digest.hmac_sha512 is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)