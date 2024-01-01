digest.hmac_sha512

STRING digest.hmac_sha512 STRING key STRING input

Available inall subroutines.

Hash-based message authentication code using SHA-512. Returns a hex-encoded string prepended with 0x .

Example

declare local var.hmac_sha512 STRING ; set var.hmac_sha512 = digest.hmac_sha512 ( "key" , "input" );

